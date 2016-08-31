BRIEF-iMetal drills jumbo graphite flakes at Carheil, expands property to 130 km2

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
Aug 31 iMetal Resources Inc
* Drills jumbo graphite flakes at carheil (quebec) and expands its property from 22 km2 to 130 km2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
