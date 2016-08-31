版本:
BRIEF-iMetal drills jumbo graphite flakes at Carheil, expands property to 130 km2

Aug 31 iMetal Resources Inc

* Drills jumbo graphite flakes at carheil (quebec) and expands its property from 22 km2 to 130 km2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

