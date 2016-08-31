BRIEF-McDonald's to appoint Chris Kempczinski as new USA president

Aug 31 McDonald's Corp

* McDonald's USA president Mike Andres to retire at end of 2016; Chris Kempczinski named new USA president

* Lucy Brady has been named senior vice president of corporate strategy and business development

* Doug Goare will take on role of chief restaurant officer

* Doug Goare will oversee functions managed by chief administrative officer Pete Bensen who is retiring in September