BRIEF-Northern Power Systems Q1 loss per share $0.18

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 31 Northern Power Systems Corp
* Q1 loss per share $0.18
* Revenues for three months ended March 31, 2016 were $5.2 million, compared to $9.2 million in Q1 of 2015
* Order backlog at end of Q1 was $29 million which is consistent with company's December 31, 2015 ending backlog Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.