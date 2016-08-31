BRIEF-Northern Power Systems Q1 loss per share $0.18

Aug 31 Northern Power Systems Corp

* Q1 loss per share $0.18

* Revenues for three months ended March 31, 2016 were $5.2 million, compared to $9.2 million in Q1 of 2015

* Order backlog at end of Q1 was $29 million which is consistent with company's December 31, 2015 ending backlog