中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 1日

BRIEF-Alternative Earth Resources to buy Black Sea Copper & Gold Corp

Aug 31 Alternative Earth Resources Inc

* Alternative Earth Resources agrees to acquire Black Sea Copper & Gold Corp. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

