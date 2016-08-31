版本:
BRIEF-ISS and Glass Lewis recommend shareholders of Ovivo vote for the plan of arrangement

Aug 31 Ovivo Inc

* Advisory firms ISS and Glass Lewis recommend shareholders of Ovivo vote for the plan of arrangement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

