公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 1日 星期四 04:55 BJT

BRIEF-Christine Hurtsellers named CEO of Voya Investment Management

Aug 31 Voya Financial Inc

* Christine Hurtsellers named CEO of VOYA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

