公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 1日 星期四 04:58 BJT

BRIEF-MACOM amends credit agreement securing $250 mln in incremental term loans

Aug 31 MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc

* Amends credit agreement securing $250 million in incremental term loans

* Incremental term loans bear an interest rate of libor plus 3.75 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

