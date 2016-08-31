版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 1日 星期四 05:17 BJT

BRIEF-Sterling Resources to appoint Christine Shinnie as CFO

Aug 31 Sterling Resources Ltd

* Appointment of Christine Shinnie to role of chief financial officer

* Sterling resources ltd says chief financial officer, David Blewden, will be departing company at end of August 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

