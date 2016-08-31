BRIEF-Sunovion Pharmaceuticals to acquire Cynapsus Therapeutics

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 31 Cynapsus Therapeutics Inc
* Sunovion Pharmaceuticals to acquire Cynapsus Therapeutics
* Deal values Cynapsus at about US$624 million (or about CAN$820 million)
* Acquisition will be funded with cash on hand
* Cynapsus will receive US$40.50 per common share in cash
* Holders of co's warrants,stock options to get cash payment equal to difference between US$40.50,exercise price of such warrant or stock option
* BofA Merrill Lynch serves as financial advisor to Cynapsus
* Nomura Securities International, Inc. serves as exclusive financial advisor to Sunovion
* Sunovion would acquire Cynapsus' product candidate, APL-130277 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
