BRIEF-Advanced Drainage Systems provides update on timing for filing 10-K

Aug 31 Advanced Drainage Systems

* Provides update on timing for filing fiscal 2016 10-K

* Anticipates filing annual report on form 10-K for fiscal year 2016 on or about September 15, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

