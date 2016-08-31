版本:
BRIEF-Target Capital appoints Royce Lee as CFO

Aug 31 Target Capital Inc:

* Target Capital Inc. appoints new Chief Financial Officer

* Target Capital Inc says Royce Lee has been appointed new Chief Financial Officer for company

* Lee replaces Kristoffer Moen, whose employment with company ceased today Source text for Eikon:

