BRIEF-Molycorp emerges from chapter 11 as Neo Performance Materials

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 31 Molycorp Inc
* Molycorp, inc. Emerges from chapter 11 as Neo Performance Materials
* Confirmed fourth joint amended plan of reorganization became effective as of August 31, 2016.
* Neo performance materials is organized along three business segments; neo chemicals and oxides, neo magnequench, and neo rare metals
* Neo performance materials is a privately held company with executive offices in Toronto, Canada
* Shares of common stock of former Molycorp, Inc. are no longer available for trading on a public exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
