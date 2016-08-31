BRIEF-Qunar qtrly net loss per ordinary earnings per share RMB 2.22

Aug 31 Qunar Cayman Islands Ltd

* Qunar reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 revenue RMB 1.031 billion versus I/B/E/S view RMB 1.04 billion

* Mobile revenues for Q2 of 2016 were RMB774.0 million (US$116.5 million), an increase of 29.0% year-on-year

* Flight and flight related revenues for Q2 of 2016 were RMB478.3 million (US$72.0 million), a decrease of 7.5% year-on-year

* Qtrly net loss per ordinary earnings per share RMB 2.22

* Qtrly net loss per ADS RMB 6.66