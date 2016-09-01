版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 1日 星期四 09:08 BJT

BRIEF-Costco Wholesale August sales rose 2 pct to $8.9 bln

Aug 31 Costco Wholesale Corp

* Costco Wholesale Corporation reports August, fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 sales results

* Q4 sales $35.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $37.19 billion

* August sales rose 2 percent to $8.9 billion

* Total company comparable sales for 4 week and fifty-two week period ended Aug 28 were 0 percent

* Total co comparable sales for 4 week period ended Aug 28, excluding impacts from gasoline price deflation and foreign exchange up 2 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

