BRIEF-Blackhawk Network to acquire Grass Roots Group

GLOBAL MARKETS-Sterling skids on Brexit anxiety; investors hope for Trump clarity
* Pound takes early spill, hits $1.1983 trough in choppy trade
Sept 1 (Reuters) -
* Blackhawk Network to acquire Grass Roots Group
* Blackhawk Network - Buying Grass Roots Group for about £90 million (U.S. $118 million assuming current pound to dollar exchange rate) in cash
* Blackhawk Network - Deal value will be using combination of cash-on-hand and borrowings under existing revolving credit facility
* Blackhawk Network - Says transaction is subject to approval by FCO which is expected within next 30 to 120 days
* Blackhawk Network - Acquired Grass Roots Group entities are forecasting adjusted EBITDA of approximately £11 million for full calendar year 2016
* Blackhawk Network - Current Grass Roots shareholders comprise WPP Plc and current and former management, all of whom are selling their shares in this deal
* Blackhawk Network - Says Grass Roots will operate as a subsidiary of Blackhawk Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, Jan 16 Morgan Stanley has received China securities regulator's approval to boost its stake in its Chinese securities venture to the maximum permissible 49 percent, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said, making it the first bank to get such a nod.
NEW YORK, Jan 16 Over the past five years, stock analysts have challenged JPMorgan Chase & Co executives for keeping so many branches open as customers did more and more banking online.