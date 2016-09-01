版本:
BRIEF-Lands' End posts Q2 loss per share $0.06

Sept 1 Lands End Inc

* Lands' end announces second quarter fiscal 2016 results

* Q2 loss per share $0.06

* Q2 revenue $292 million versus $312.4 million

* Lands End Inc says inventory decreased 3.6 pct to $354.7 million on July 29, 2016, from $367.8 million on July 31, 2015

* 2.5 pct decrease in same store sales in quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

