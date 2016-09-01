BRIEF-Vista Outdoor acquires Camp Chef

JPMorgan looks for big payoff from lead in deposit race
NEW YORK, Jan 16 Over the past five years, stock analysts have challenged JPMorgan Chase & Co executives for keeping so many branches open as customers did more and more banking online.
Sept 1 Vista Outdoor Inc
* Vista outdoor acquires Camp Chef
* Vista outdoor will pay a total purchase price of $74 million for Camp Chef
* Vista Outdoor Inc says Vista Outdoor expects acquisition to be slightly accretive to FY17 earnings per share
* Says purchase price will also be subject to a customary working capital adjustment
* Vista Outdoor financed purchase price paid at closing using borrowings under its existing revolving credit facility
* Vista Outdoor Inc says Camp Chef will be integrated into outdoor products segment of Vista Outdoor
* Plans to record payments conditioned on continued employment as a compensation expense in future periods Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEOUL, Jan 16 A South Korean special prosecutor will seek an arrest warrant for Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee for charges including bribery over his role in a corruption scandal that could unseat President Park Geun-hye, his office said on Monday.
DUBAI, Jan 16 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.