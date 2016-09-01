版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 1日 星期四 19:08 BJT

BRIEF-GTx appoints Garry Neil to the board

Sept 1 GTx Inc

* GTx appoints Dr. Garry Neil to board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

