2016年 9月 1日

BRIEF-The Buckle reports August 2016 net sales

Sept 1 Buckle Inc

* The Buckle, Inc. Reports august 2016 net sales

* August sales fell 14 percent to $87.2 million

* Says comparable store net sales, for stores open at least one year, for 4-week period ended august 27, 2016 decreased 14.8 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

