BRIEF-August Auto sales poised to reach $50 billion

Sept 1 Truecar Inc

* August Auto sales poised to reach $50 billion

* Says average transaction prices in august likely to rise 0.4 percent

* Says projects U.S. Revenue from new vehicle sales reached $50 billion for month of August, down 1.7 percent from a year ago

* Says "despite higher average transaction prices, automakers should post an $866 million loss in revenue compared to last year" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: