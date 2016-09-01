BRIEF-Campbell Soup posts Q4 adj. earnings per share $0.46

JPMorgan looks for big payoff from lead in deposit race
NEW YORK, Jan 16 Over the past five years, stock analysts have challenged JPMorgan Chase & Co executives for keeping so many branches open as customers did more and more banking online.
Sept 1 Campbell Reports Fourth
* Quarter and full-year results and increases quarterly dividend
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.46
* Q4 loss per share $0.26
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share
* Approved an increase in its quarterly dividend from $0.312 per share to $0.35 per share, an increase of 12 percent
* Campbell expects 2017 sales to increase by 0 to 1 percent, adjusted EBIT to increase by 1 to 4 percent
* Sees 2017 adjusted EPS to increase by 2 to 5 percent, or $3.00 to $3.09 per share
* Campbell Soup Co says Americas simple meals and beverages sales in quarter were comparable to prior year at $842 million
* Qtrly U.S. soup sales decreased 2 percent
* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.14, revenue view $8.05 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net sales $1,687 million versus $1,693 million
* Q4 revenue view $1.69 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
