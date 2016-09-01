BRIEF-Campbell Soup posts Q4 adj. earnings per share $0.46

Sept 1 Campbell Reports Fourth

* Quarter and full-year results and increases quarterly dividend

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.46

* Q4 loss per share $0.26

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share

* Approved an increase in its quarterly dividend from $0.312 per share to $0.35 per share, an increase of 12 percent

* Campbell expects 2017 sales to increase by 0 to 1 percent, adjusted EBIT to increase by 1 to 4 percent

* Sees 2017 adjusted EPS to increase by 2 to 5 percent, or $3.00 to $3.09 per share

* Campbell Soup Co says Americas simple meals and beverages sales in quarter were comparable to prior year at $842 million

* Qtrly U.S. soup sales decreased 2 percent

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.14, revenue view $8.05 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net sales $1,687 million versus $1,693 million

* Qtrly net sales $1,687 million versus $1,693 million