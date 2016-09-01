版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 1日 星期四 19:37 BJT

BRIEF-L Brands says August sales rose 3 pct to $852.9 million

Sept 1 L Brands Inc

* L Brands reports August 2016 sales

* August sales rose 3 percent to $852.9 million

* August same store sales rose 2 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.46, revenue view $2.54 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* August same store sales view up 0.3 percent -- Thomson Reuters data Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐