BRIEF-Tandy Leather Factory says August same-store-sales rose 2 pct

Sept 1 Tandy Leather Factory Inc

* Tandy Leather Factory Inc reports august 2016 sales equal to August 2015 sales

* August same store sales rose 2 percent

* August sales $6.4 million

* "despite challenging environment, we are moving ahead with our plans to open several new stores before year-end" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

