BRIEF-Atlantic Gold secures $8 million in flow through financing

JPMorgan looks for big payoff from lead in deposit race
NEW YORK, Jan 16 Over the past five years, stock analysts have challenged JPMorgan Chase & Co executives for keeping so many branches open as customers did more and more banking online.
Sept 1 Atlantic Gold Corp :
* Atlantic Gold secures $8 million in flow through financing
* Bought deal private placement financing of $4.98 million, issuance of 4.76 million flow-through common shares of company at a price of $1.05
* Financing will be led by National Bank Financial inc. ("NBF"), including Haywood Securities Inc.
* Proceeds from offerings will be used to incur Canadian exploration expenses on company's properties in province of Nova Scotia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 16 Over the past five years, stock analysts have challenged JPMorgan Chase & Co executives for keeping so many branches open as customers did more and more banking online.
SEOUL, Jan 16 A South Korean special prosecutor will seek an arrest warrant for Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee for charges including bribery over his role in a corruption scandal that could unseat President Park Geun-hye, his office said on Monday.
DUBAI, Jan 16 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.