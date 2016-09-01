版本:
BRIEF-Fidus promotes Thomas C. Lauer to president

Sept 1 Fidus Investment Corp :

* Fidus Investment Corporation announces promotion of Thomas C. Lauer to president

* Edward Ross, who had held title of president, will continue to serve as company's chairman and chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

