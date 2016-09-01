版本:
BRIEF-Forward Pharma reports qtrly adj loss of per share $0.27

Sept 1 Forward Pharma A/S -

* Forward pharma reports second quarter 2016 financial and operational results

* Q2 loss per share $0.32

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly non-GAAP loss per share $0.27

* "continue to anticipate that our rate of research and development spending will increase in future quarters" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

