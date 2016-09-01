BRIEF-Vera Bradley reports Q2 earnings per share $0.14

JPMorgan looks for big payoff from lead in deposit race
NEW YORK, Jan 16 Over the past five years, stock analysts have challenged JPMorgan Chase & Co executives for keeping so many branches open as customers did more and more banking online.
Sept 1 Vera Bradley Inc
* Vera Bradley announces fiscal second quarter 2017 results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.14
* Q2 revenue $119.2 million versus $120.7 million
* Sees fiscal year 2017 net revenue of $510 million to $515 million
* Management narrows EPS guidance range for fiscal year
* Comparable sales (including e-commerce) decreased 5.7% for quarter
* Sees Q3 net revenues of $128 million to $133 million
* Inventory of $95 million to $100 million at end of Q3, compared to $118.2 million at end of last year's Q3
* Sees Q3 diluted earnings per share of $0.22 to $0.24
* Sees 2017 diluted earnings per share (including Q2 impairment charges) of $0.88 to $0.92
* Says "comparable sales were negatively impacted by year-over-year declines in store and e-commerce traffic"
* Sees fiscal 2017 net capital spending of approximately $20.0 million compared to $26.3 million in prior year
* Sees fiscal year 2017 diluted earnings per share of $0.88 to $0.92
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $0.93, revenue view $512.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.13, revenue view $118.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.28, revenue view $129.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEOUL, Jan 16 A South Korean special prosecutor will seek an arrest warrant for Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee for charges including bribery over his role in a corruption scandal that could unseat President Park Geun-hye, his office said on Monday.
DUBAI, Jan 16 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.