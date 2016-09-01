版本:
BRIEF-Cellect Biotechnology reports Q2 loss per share $0.01

Sept 1 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd

* Cellect Biotechnology Ltd provides corporate update and reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

