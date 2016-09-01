版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 1日 星期四 20:11 BJT

BRIEF-Array Biopharma announces FDA acceptance of Binimetinib for patients with advanced NRAS-mutant melanoma

Sept 1 Array Biopharma Inc

* Announces FDA acceptance Of Binimetinib NDA for patients with advanced NRAS mutant melanoma

* Says currently preparing for an application orientation meeting (AOM) with FDA in September 2016

* FDA set target action date under prescription drug user fee act (PDUFA) of June 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

