BRIEF-Itron Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.65

Sept 1 Itron Inc :

* Itron announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.65

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.52

* Q2 revenue $513 million versus I/B/E/S view $478.7 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $2.20 to $2.45

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $1.95 billion to $2.0 billion

* Announces new restructuring projects; targeting additional annualized cost savings of approximately $40 million

* Says total backlog was $1.3 billion and twelve-month backlog was $688 million at end of quarter

* Says bookings in quarter totaled $349 million, reflecting a number of diverse bookings in all segments across many customers

* Itron Inc says expect to achieve additional annualized cost savings of approximately $40 million by end of 2018 from these projects

* Expects to close or consolidate several facilities and reduce its global workforce as a result of restructuring

* Itron Inc says updated full year guidance

* Expects to file its form 10-Q for Q2 no later than Sept. 12, 2016

* Sees FY 2016 revenue between $1.95 and $2.0 billion

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.17, revenue view $1.95 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expect to incur pre-tax restructuring charges of approximately $55 to $65 million related to these projects

* Sees FY 2016 non-gaap diluted EPS between $2.20 and $2.45 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: