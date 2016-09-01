BRIEF-Itron Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.65

JPMorgan looks for big payoff from lead in deposit race
NEW YORK, Jan 16 Over the past five years, stock analysts have challenged JPMorgan Chase & Co executives for keeping so many branches open as customers did more and more banking online.
Sept 1 Itron Inc :
* Itron announces second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.65
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.52
* Q2 revenue $513 million versus I/B/E/S view $478.7 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $2.20 to $2.45
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $1.95 billion to $2.0 billion
* Announces new restructuring projects; targeting additional annualized cost savings of approximately $40 million
* Says total backlog was $1.3 billion and twelve-month backlog was $688 million at end of quarter
* Says bookings in quarter totaled $349 million, reflecting a number of diverse bookings in all segments across many customers
* Itron Inc says expect to achieve additional annualized cost savings of approximately $40 million by end of 2018 from these projects
* Expects to close or consolidate several facilities and reduce its global workforce as a result of restructuring
* Itron Inc says updated full year guidance
* Expects to file its form 10-Q for Q2 no later than Sept. 12, 2016
* Sees FY 2016 revenue between $1.95 and $2.0 billion
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.17, revenue view $1.95 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Expect to incur pre-tax restructuring charges of approximately $55 to $65 million related to these projects
* Sees FY 2016 non-gaap diluted EPS between $2.20 and $2.45 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEOUL, Jan 16 A South Korean special prosecutor will seek an arrest warrant for Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee for charges including bribery over his role in a corruption scandal that could unseat President Park Geun-hye, his office said on Monday.
DUBAI, Jan 16 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.