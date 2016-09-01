版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 1日 星期四 20:55 BJT

BRIEF-Ballard moving forward in key chinese regions

Sept 1 Ballard Power Systems Inc :

* Ballard moving forward in key Chinese regions with strategic partner Broad-Ocean Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

