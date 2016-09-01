版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 1日 星期四 21:19 BJT

BRIEF-Calpine announces sale of Mankato Power Plant for $395 mln

Sept 1 Calpine Corp :

* Calpine announces sale of Mankato Power Plant for $395 million

* To sell Mankato Power Plant to Southern Company subsidiary, Southern Power

* Expects to redeploy proceeds of sale toward corporate debt reduction and other corporate purposes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

