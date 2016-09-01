BRIEF-Vera Bradley reports licensing agreements in stationery and publishing

Sept 1 Vera Bradley Inc :
* Vera Bradley announces licensing agreements in stationery
and publishing
* Says entered into an arrangement with lifeguard press for
signature stationery and home and office organizational products
* Says will transition from an internally-managed program
and will introduce expanded line of products in fall 2017
* Expect to announce additional licensing agreements in
future
* Says also entered into a licensing agreement with fox
chapel publishing for coloring activity and design books and
gift sets
* Does not expect licensing deals to have material impact on
financial performance for fiscal years ending Jan. 28, 2017 &
Feb. 3, 2018
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: