版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 1日 星期四 21:17 BJT

BRIEF-Perrigo reports tentative FDA approval for generic version of Epiduo gel

Sept 1 Perrigo Company Plc :

* Perrigo announces tentative FDA approval for generic version of Epiduo gel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐