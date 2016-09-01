BRIEF-Bebe Stores Q4 loss per share $0.08

Sept 1 Bebe Stores Inc
* Bebe Stores, Inc. announces fourth quarter and fiscal year
2016 financial results
* Q4 loss per share $0.08 from continuing operations
excluding items
* Q4 earnings per share $0.31 from continuing operations
* Q4 sales fell 9 percent to $94.9 million
* Q4 comparable store sales decreased 4.6 percent
* Non-GAAP adjusted Q4 loss per share from continuing
operations was $0.08
* For fiscal year 2017, company expects comparable store
sales to be in negative low-single digit to positive low-single
digit range
* For fiscal year 2017, company does not plan to open any
new store locations and to close up to 40 bebe and outlet stores
* Capital expenditures for fiscal 2017 are anticipated to be
about $6 million for relocation, remodels, information
technology systems
