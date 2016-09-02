BRIEF-New Oriental announces management change

Sept 2 (Reuters) -

* New oriental announces management change

* New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc - Says appointed Chenggang Zhou, company's current president, as CEO of New Oriental

* New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc - Says appointment is effective September 2, 2016

* New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc - Zhou succeeds Michael Minhong Yu, who will become executive chairman of board