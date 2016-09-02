BRIEF-Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. reports second quarter 2016 results

BRIEF-Vendome Resources announces name and ticker change
* Filed articles of amendment effecting its name change to Vanadium One Energy Corp.
Sept 2 (Reuters) -
* Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. reports second quarter 2016 results
* Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc. - Q2 same store sales fell 4.9 percent
* Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc. - Qtrly earnings per share $0.47
* Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc. - Affected negatively by aggressive appliance promotional environment, which lowered average unit prices on stable unit demand
* Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc. - Q2 sales fell 10.2 percent to $556.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN/PARIS, Jan 16 Italy's Luxottica and France's Essilor have agreed a 46 billion euro ($49 billion) merger to create a global powerhouse in the eyewear industry with annual revenue of more than 15 billion euros, they said in a statement on Monday.
HONG KONG, Jan 16 China Investment Corporation (CIC), the country's sovereign wealth fund, is looking to raise alternative investments in the United States due to low returns in public markets, its chairman said on Monday.