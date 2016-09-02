BRIEF-Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. reports second quarter 2016 results

Sept 2 (Reuters) -

* Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. reports second quarter 2016 results

* Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc. - Q2 same store sales fell 4.9 percent

* Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc. - Qtrly earnings per share $0.47

* Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc. - Affected negatively by aggressive appliance promotional environment, which lowered average unit prices on stable unit demand

* Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc. - Q2 sales fell 10.2 percent to $556.4 million