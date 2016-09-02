BRIEF-Nexvet Biopharma reports full year fiscal 2016 results

BRIEF-Vendome Resources announces name and ticker change
* Filed articles of amendment effecting its name change to Vanadium One Energy Corp.
Sept 2 (Reuters) -
* Nexvet biopharma reports full year fiscal 2016 results
* Nexvet Biopharma Plc - Says intends to commence pivotal safety and efficacy studies of Frunevetmab in Q4 of 2016
* Nexvet Biopharma Plc - Says intends to commence a pivotal safety study of Ranevetmab dogs in first half of 2017
* Nexvet Biopharma Plc - Says expects further data from its PD-1 and TNF programs over course of year
* Nexvet Biopharma Plc - Believes that its cash on hand of $31.5 million at June 30, 2016 will be sufficient to fund its operations through fiscal year 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Filed articles of amendment effecting its name change to Vanadium One Energy Corp.
MILAN/PARIS, Jan 16 Italy's Luxottica and France's Essilor have agreed a 46 billion euro ($49 billion) merger to create a global powerhouse in the eyewear industry with annual revenue of more than 15 billion euros, they said in a statement on Monday.
HONG KONG, Jan 16 China Investment Corporation (CIC), the country's sovereign wealth fund, is looking to raise alternative investments in the United States due to low returns in public markets, its chairman said on Monday.