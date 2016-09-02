BRIEF-Accuride agrees to be bought by Crestview Partners

Sept 2 Accuride Corp:
* Accuride reaches agreement to be acquired by Crestview
Partners
* Crestview to pay $2.58 per share
* President and CEO Rick Dauch and members of Accuride
leadership team will continue to lead business after transaction
closes
* After transaction closes, co will remain independent
global company with continuity of leadership, business units and
worldwide operations
* Agreement contains customary 35 calendar day "go shop"
period during which co, advisors are permitted to solicit
alternative deal proposals
* Accuride says Accuride's board of directors unanimously
approved Crestview transaction
* Says Accuride will continue to operate under its current
brand name and remain headquartered in Evansville, Ind., USA
