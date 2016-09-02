BRIEF-IGM Financial Inc announces total assets under management were $139.3 bln at August 31, 2016

Sept 2 IGM Financial Inc

* IGM Financial Inc. Announces August 2016 mutual fund sales and total assets under management

* Total aum were $139.3 billion at August 31, 2016, compared with $138.5 billion at July 31, 2016 and $133.4 billion at August 31, 2015

* Mutual fund assets under management were $133.1 billion as at August 31, 2016, compared with $132.3 billion at July 31, 2016