BRIEF-IGM Financial Inc announces total assets under management were $139.3 bln at August 31, 2016

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 16
Jan 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 16 points at 7,353 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.31 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Sept 2 IGM Financial Inc
* IGM Financial Inc. Announces August 2016 mutual fund sales and total assets under management
* Total aum were $139.3 billion at August 31, 2016, compared with $138.5 billion at July 31, 2016 and $133.4 billion at August 31, 2015
* Mutual fund assets under management were $133.1 billion as at August 31, 2016, compared with $132.3 billion at July 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 16 points at 7,353 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.31 percent ahead of the cash market open.
MOSCOW, Jan 16 Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir intends to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares on the Moscow Exchange, the company said on Monday.
SINGAPORE, Jan 16 Commodity pricing agency S&P Global Platts will begin assessing prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivered to the Middle East and Pakistan, reflecting growing imports into a region better known as an exporter, the company said on Monday.