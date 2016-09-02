版本:
BRIEF-Transeastern Power Trust announces closing of wind project acquisition

Sept 2 Transeastern Power Trust

* Transeastern power trust announces closing of wind project acquisition and debenture financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

