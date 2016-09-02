版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 3日 星期六 04:21 BJT

BRIEF-Sterling National Bank announces closing of subordinated notes offering of $65 mln

Sept 2 Sterling Bancorp

* Sterling National Bank announces closing of subordinated notes offering; offering of $65 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

