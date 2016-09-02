版本:
BRIEF-Delek US announces CFO transition plan

Sept 2 Delek Us Holdings Inc

* Delek Us Holdings Inc says Ginzburg to remain until November 4, 2016 and search for successor in progress

* Delek has commenced process of identifying Mr. Ginzburg's successor.

* Following his departure, Ginzburg will remain as a member of board of directors of Delek Logistics Gp, Llc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

