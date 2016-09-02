BRIEF-Delek US announces CFO transition plan

Sept 2 Delek Us Holdings Inc

* Delek Us And Delek Logistics announce cfo transition plan

* Delek Us Holdings Inc says executive vice president and chief financial officer Assi Ginzburg has decided to resign his role as chief financial officer effective november 4

