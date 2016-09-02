版本:
中国
2016年 9月 3日

BRIEF-TMX group consolidated trading statistics - August 2016

Sept 2 TMX Group

* TMX Group consolidated trading statistics August 2016

* For all TMX equities marketplaces August trading volume 11.94 billion versus. 10.04 billion last year

* August all TMX equities marketplaces daily average volume 542.7 million versus 502.0 million

* August all TMX equities marketplaces transactions 18.9 million versus 25.3 million

* August all TMX equities marketplaces daily average transactions 858,363 versus 1.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

