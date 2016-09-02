BRIEF-TMX group consolidated trading statistics - August 2016

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 16
Jan 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 16 points at 7,353 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.31 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Sept 2 TMX Group
* TMX Group consolidated trading statistics August 2016
* For all TMX equities marketplaces August trading volume 11.94 billion versus. 10.04 billion last year
* August all TMX equities marketplaces daily average volume 542.7 million versus 502.0 million
* August all TMX equities marketplaces transactions 18.9 million versus 25.3 million
* August all TMX equities marketplaces daily average transactions 858,363 versus 1.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 16 points at 7,353 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.31 percent ahead of the cash market open.
MOSCOW, Jan 16 Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir intends to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares on the Moscow Exchange, the company said on Monday.
SINGAPORE, Jan 16 Commodity pricing agency S&P Global Platts will begin assessing prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivered to the Middle East and Pakistan, reflecting growing imports into a region better known as an exporter, the company said on Monday.