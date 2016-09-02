版本:
BRIEF-Performance Sports terminates shareholder nomination agreement with Sagard Capital

Sept 2 Performance Sports Group Ltd

* Performance Sports Group announces termination of shareholder nomination agreement with Sagard Capital

* Agreed to termination of shareholder nomination agreement previously entered into with Sagard Capital Partners

* Also agreed to termination of standstill provisions with Sagard Capital Partners LP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

