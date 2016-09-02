版本:
BRIEF-Eastsiberian plc announces MoU for proposed sale transaction

Sept 2 Eastsiberian Plc

* Eastsiberian plc announces memorandum of understanding for proposed sale transaction and reports financial results for the year ended may 31, 2016

* To sell assets of Eastsiberian in respect of its Nicaraguan opportunity to a private arm's length third party company

* Price of assets is equal to $3 million

* As consideration for execution by purchaser of MoU, co agreed to immediately assign to purchaser its interests in cooperation agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

