BRIEF-Eastsiberian plc announces MoU for proposed sale transaction

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 16
Jan 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 16 points at 7,353 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.31 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Sept 2 Eastsiberian Plc
* Eastsiberian plc announces memorandum of understanding for proposed sale transaction and reports financial results for the year ended may 31, 2016
* To sell assets of Eastsiberian in respect of its Nicaraguan opportunity to a private arm's length third party company
* Price of assets is equal to $3 million
* As consideration for execution by purchaser of MoU, co agreed to immediately assign to purchaser its interests in cooperation agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, Jan 16 Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir intends to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares on the Moscow Exchange, the company said on Monday.
SINGAPORE, Jan 16 Commodity pricing agency S&P Global Platts will begin assessing prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivered to the Middle East and Pakistan, reflecting growing imports into a region better known as an exporter, the company said on Monday.