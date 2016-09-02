版本:
BRIEF-Communications Sales & Leasing announces $250 mln offering program

Sept 2 Communications Sales & Leasing Inc

* Communications sales & leasing announces $250 million atm equity offering program

* "at market" equity offering program, pursuant to which co may offer and sell shares of common stock, par value $0.0001 per share

* Company has no immediate intention to utilize program as it currently has substantial liquidity from existing cash on hand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

