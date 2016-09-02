版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 3日

BRIEF-Orchids Paper Products announces new chief financial officer

Sept 2 Orchids Paper Products Co

* Orchids paper products company announces appointment of new chief financial officer

* Says Rodney D. Gloss appointed CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

