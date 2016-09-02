版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 3日 星期六 06:14 BJT

BRIEF-Western Uranium announces closing of $1.4 mln private placement

Sept 2 Western Uranium Corp

* Brokered private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

