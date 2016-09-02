版本:
BRIEF-Sagard Capital announces termination nomination deal with Performance Sports

Sept 2 Performance Sports Group Ltd

* Sagard capital announces termination of shareholder nomination agreement with performance sports group ltd.

* Sagard capital continues to evaluate developments and circumstances related to performance sports group ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

